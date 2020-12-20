Global  
 

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:35s - Published
European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Italy, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are among countries to have banned flights from the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain.


