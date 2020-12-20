European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Facebook will shift all its users in the UK into agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws. Emily Wither reports.
The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland may begin before the end of theyear, the Government has said. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the firstdoses of a vaccine could be given before the new year if the EuropeanMedicines Agency (EMA) approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Governmentpublished the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy at Government Buildingsin Dublin on Tuesday following Cabinet approval.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published