KS Doctor shares side effects of COVID vaccines

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Wednesday.

As we watch our healthcare heroes recieve the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine... some may be worried about the side effects.

Or adverse reactions.

One k-u med doctor recieved his first shot last week and says his experience wasn't much different than getting his annual flu shot.

And says his friends and colleagues had similar experiences with the vaccine.

So far the c-d-c reports common side effects can be mild headaches, fevers muscle soreness at the site of injection, and fatigue.

(dr. chris brown, received 1st dose of pfizer vaccine: "it's very uncommon for side effects or extreme adverse reactions that lead to hospitalizations.

I think for me and my colleagues, we would probably say that we would more likely see somebody with an anti-flak reaction or some sort of adverse reaction with an antibiotic than we would with a vaccine.) research shows many may not experience much, if any side effects until they receive the second dose.

21 days after the first shot shot of pfizer, you are due for another one.

And moderna patients get their second shot 28 days after their first.

