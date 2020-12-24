Global  
 

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”.

Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.


Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat [Video]

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat

Larry the cat on Thursday entertained bored journalists waiting outside 10 Downing Street in London for an expected announcement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a 'Canada-style free trade deal', will "protect jobs across this country" and was a "good deal for the whole of Europe". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny

Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs across this country” and has “takenback control of our laws and our destiny”.

Looking forward to welcome UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: India

 India on Thursday said it was looking forward to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit here next month, amid reports that the trip may not be possible..
Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal' [Video]

Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade" and will be a "red tape bonanza" at borders and ports. The Lib Dem leader says he will take time to read the deal but doesn't see that his party can support the deal when it is put before MPs in the Commons. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news' [Video]

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Brussels' most sustainable pool is going down swimmingly [Video]

Brussels' most sustainable pool is going down swimmingly

The Free University of Brussels has created a pool that uses technology to help minimise its impact on the environment. It produces less CO2 emissions, uses less energy, less water and it's revolutionising the swimming experience.

Brexit: Trade deal talks continue as negotiators fail to reach agreement

 The UK and EU resume negotiations in Brussels with 10 days to go until the transition period ends.
UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks

Negotiators are meeting in Brussels this weekend ahead of a Sunday deadline called by the European Parliament.

Post-Brexit trade deal: Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit agreement [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal: Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit agreement

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking [Video]

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says [Video]

REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says

