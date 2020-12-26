Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?

Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?

$900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump.

Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill.

The bill includes the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The president called the bill a "disgrace" earlier this week and demanded an increase in direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

On Thursday, House Democrats moved to advance Trump's bid for $2,000 stimulus checks but Republicans shut down their efforts.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Local community development organizations await clarity on $12 billion in stimulus bill

The stimulus bill approved by Congress Monday will provide a $12 billion shot in the arm for...
bizjournals - Published

BREAKING: Congress Passes $900 Billion Covid Stimulus Package, Bill Advances to White House for Trump’s Expected Signature

BREAKING: Congress Passes $900 Billion Covid Stimulus Package, Bill Advances to White House for Trump’s Expected Signature Congress passes $900 Billion Covid stimulus deal and $1.4 Trillion government spending package,...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Global shares rise, buoyed by relief after UK travel rules were eased, while Trump signals he may not sign off on $900 billion stimulus bill

Shares increase after France relaxes rules on arrivals from UK, where a new strain of COVID-19 has...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Renews Calls For $2K [Video]

Trump Renews Calls For $2K

On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump tweeted his support for $2,000 direct payments to Americans. "Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?" he wrote. It's still unclear..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Covering America: Stimulus negotiations stalled [Video]

Covering America: Stimulus negotiations stalled

A look at the fate of the $900 billion stimulus bill.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:22Published
House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks

The House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 from $600, as lawmakers await President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:29Published