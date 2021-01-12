SC stay the implementation of the three farm laws, forms a committee to end agitation|Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has put the three controversial farm laws on hold from implementation till a solution is reached.

The Supreme Court today said a committee would be formed to take over negotiations to end the massive farmer protests near Delhi and told the centre it has the power to suspend the three controversial laws at the core of the agitation.

Chief Justice SA Bobde said, 'These are matters of life and death.

We are concerned with laws.

We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation.

We are trying to solve the problem in the best way.

One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation.'

