Man, 84, ‘feeling 300% better’ after hospital care for coronavirus

An 84-year-old coronavirus patient being treated on the ward where the firstpeople in the UK to test positive were cared for said he never thought hewould end up there when he heard the news a year ago.

Edward Willsher, whoserved in the British Army for 24 years, was feeling better just two daysafter being admitted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.