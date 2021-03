Ambani bomb scare: Param Bir Singh transferred | Mumbai's new top cop | Oneindia News

Days after the arrest of city police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA over its probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, now, in a major development, Param Bir Singh has been removed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

