PM Modi holds meeting with Chief Ministers on COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with Chief Ministers on the current COVID19 situation on April 08 via video conferencing.

Terming the second wave a grave concern, PM Modi said, "We need to fight the second surge in cases.

Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed first wave of peak in COVID-19 cases.

This is a serious concern and people have become complacent.

In most States administration has also become relaxed." PM Modi said that there is need to work on war footing again to fight COVID-19.

"Despite all the challenges, we have a better experience, resources and a vaccine," he added.