Maharashtra reports 67,123, Karnataka registers 17,489 COVID cases

Maharashtra reported 67,123 fresh COVID cases, 56,783 discharges, and 419 deaths on April 17.

While Maharashtra's capital reported 8,834 new COVID-19 cases, 6,617 discharges and 52 deaths in last 24 hours.

On the other side, Karnataka today registered 17,489 new positive cases, 5,565 discharges and 80 deaths.

Kerala also reported 13,835 new cases, 3654 recoveries and 27 deaths today.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 11,269 new coronavirus cases, 6,497 recoveries, and 66 deaths in last 24 hours.