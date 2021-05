BJP says 6 workers killed in West Bengal post-poll violence | Oneindia News

Politcal violence erupted across West Bengal hours after the results were declared on 2nd May.

The BJP which was the main rival of the TMC in a bitterly fought election, claimed that 6 of its workers have been killed in the violence unleashed allegedly by TMC goons.

TMC denied this, here is the full report.

