Monday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: HFC, ATGE

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Friday, HollyFrontier's CEO and President, Michael Jennings, made a $262,350 purchase of HFC, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $34.98 each.

Jennings was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HFC trading as high as $37.07 at last check today.

HollyFrontier is trading up about 1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Michael W.

Malafronte purchased $245,090 worth of Adtalem Global Education, purchasing 7,200 shares at a cost of $34.04 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Malafronte made one other purchase in the past year, buying $235,499 shares at a cost of $39.25 each.

Adtalem Global Education is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday.

So far Malafronte is in the green, up about 10.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.48.