Covid-19: India reports 91,702 new cases, positivity rate continues to decline | Oneindia News

India reported 91,702 new COVID-19 cases and 3,403 new deaths today.

India's test positivity rate continues to decline.

It stands at 4.48 per cent, the fourth straight day that it is below the 5 per cent-mark.

Tamil Nadu is among the bottom five states in terms of vaccinating its population against coronavirus.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #India