California is still requiring masks in these places

California lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions Tuesday as part of a grand reopening in which the state will end capacity limits, physical distancing and – at least for those vaccinated – mask requirements.
CNN’s Dan Simon reports.
Even as the state fully reopens, most places will still require people have their face masks on.
Apple Inc. will reportedly stop requiring vaccinated people to wear masks at some of its stores and offices this week. Bloomberg..