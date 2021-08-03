Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Violated State And Federal Law, AG James Says

The Attorney General's report includes instances of the governor's repeated and unwanted touching of and conversations with current and former state employees.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
New York Attorney General Letita James announced findings in the investigation into sexual harassment claims against New York Gov...
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an independent investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.