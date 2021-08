India recorded 39,070 new Covid 19 cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

The amount of covid cases in India is increased in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest stats India recorded 39,070 new cases, pushed the nationwide tally to 31,934,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 daily fatalities, according to Union health ministry update on Sunday.

