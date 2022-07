Former minister defends Rishi Sunak after leadership debate

Rishi Sunak supporter David Davis defends his candidate after the former chancellor was criticised for interrupting in Monday night’s TV debate.

The former Brexit secretary, who stood to be leader himself in 2005, says “debate is a central piece of politics” and “it is about issues that matter to people”.

Report by Blairm.

