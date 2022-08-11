President Biden Heads to South Carolina for Summer Vacation

President Biden Heads to South Carolina , for Summer Vacation .

On August 10, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina with his family to begin a scheduled seven-day vacation.

Federal Aviation Administration advisories state that the first couple's plans include a trip to Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort.

ABC reports that the White House did not provide details on the president's vacation plans or when he is scheduled to return to the White House.

According to ABC, the president and first lady, Jill Biden, were joined on Air Force One by Biden's son, Hunter, daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau.

Amid the president's vacation, the House is scheduled to vote on a bill that includes many of Biden's priorities.

The bill includes a substantial investment in fighting climate change, estimated to cost $369 billion over the next decade.

The bill also includes measures to cap prescription drug prices at $2,000 out-of-pocket for Medicare recipients.

It would also help approximately 13 million Americans pay for health insurance by extending COVID-related subsidies.

ABC reports that presidential summer vacations are a long-standing tradition.

According to the White House, the president is never totally free from his responsibilities and continues to consult with aides and receive daily briefings.