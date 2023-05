India’s New parliament: PM Modi to inaugurate on 28 May | People share their opinion | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

