Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi describes the new Parliament’s design | Oneindia News

Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi describes the new Parliament's design

It is a historic day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The occasion was marked as he installed the historic ‘sengol’ next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat.

PM Modi released a new stamp and also a Rs 75 coin on the special occasion.

In his address , the PM said that in the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal.

28th May is such a day.

He also described the design of the new Parliament and explained why a New Parliament Building was needed.

