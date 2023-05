New Parliament Building: PM Modi performs havan and rituals before inauguration | Oneindia News

India's new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated today in a ceremony which has begun with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers followed by the formal opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As many as 25 political parties and dignitaries including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration.

The PM has arrived at the new Parliament for the ceremony.

