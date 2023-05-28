Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi begins his address, calls it a special day | Oneindia News

It is a historic day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The occasion was marked as he installed the historic ‘sengol’ next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat.

PM Modi released a new stamp and also a Rs 75 coin on the special occasion.

In his address , the PM said that in the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal.

28th May is such a day.

Watch the full address here.

#IndiaNewParliament #NewParliamentInauguration #NewParliamentBuilding #PMModi #PMModiAddress ~PR.152~ED.102~HT.96~