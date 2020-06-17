||ABID SHEIKH OFFICIAL|| RT @CarryMinati: This is a sad sad year. How many people will it take? I just heard about Sushant Singh Rajput I can't believe this. It's s… 19 seconds ago Mohammed Maaz RT @BangaloreMirror: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi paid an emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, after attending the 34-year-old actor'… 16 minutes ago solo chalo RT @bollywood_life: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: 5-year nephew believes his 'mamu is alive' — read heartwarming post #SushantSinghRajput h… 26 minutes ago Tanushree RT @PD_Singh4: 6 year old very innocent kid had huge impact of Sushant Singh Rajput death, she is saying that when person is death then onl… 29 minutes ago Bollywood Life RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: 5-year nephew believes his 'mamu is alive' — read heartwarming post #SushantSinghRajput… https://t.co/VgvulVeqqg 29 minutes ago triptipandey In response to the obituary to a friend by those who had not spoken to him for a year and did not answer his calls… https://t.co/8hZxpbKoql 42 minutes ago Pruthvi Raj Gotla RT @ACKComics: Sushant Singh Rajput was a 34-year-old versatile actor, who passed away yesterday at his home in Bandra. Starting with 'Kai… 45 minutes ago Shaista RT @iRahullDubey: My pinned tweet has nothing to do with death of Sushant Singh Rajput. I hate Karan Johar simply because I was forced to… 52 minutes ago