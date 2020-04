Coronavirus cases in India breach 9000 mark, death toll mounts to 308 | Oneindia

AS WE ENTER DAY 20th OF THE NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO CURB THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS, THE NO.

OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE BREACHED THE 9000 MARK.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORORNAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA ROSE TO 9152, AFTER 796 NEW INFECTIONS AND 35 DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN PAST 24 HOURS ACCORDING TO THE LATEST DATA FROM HEALTH MINISTRY.

WITH 1,985 CASES, MAHARASHTRA REMAINS THE WORST AFFECTED STATE IN THE COUNTRY.

DELHI AT 1154 AND TAMIL NADU AT 1075, RAJASTHAN, MADHYA PRADESH, GUJARAT AND TELENGANA AND ARE AMONG THE OTHER WORST AFFECTED STATES.

The total number of Covid-19 hotspots in Delhi now stands at 43.