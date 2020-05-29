Protesters take over Las Vegas Strip in response to George Floyd's death
A large group of protesters took over the Las Vegas Strip in demanding justice for George Floyd.
Protesters Take To The Streets In South SacramentoCrowds protesting George Floyd's death have gathered on the 12th Avenue overpass. There are unconfirmed reports of vandalism.
Downtown LA Protests Turn Violent As Demonstrators, Police Clash; Looting ReportedOfficers with the Los Angeles Police Department clashed with protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night as they demonstrated against the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis..