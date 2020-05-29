Global  

Protesters take over Las Vegas Strip in response to George Floyd's death

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 04:12s - Published
A large group of protesters took over the Las Vegas Strip in demanding justice for George Floyd.

