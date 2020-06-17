President Trump Criticized For Coronavirus Testing Comment At Tulsa Rally Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:44s - Published 10 minutes ago President Trump Criticized For Coronavirus Testing Comment At Tulsa Rally Skyler Henry reports on White House claiming President Trump's Tulsa comment on COVID-19 testing was tongue in cheek (6-22-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this LeeCaraher President Trump called the coronavirus “Kung flu” during a rally in Oklahoma, employing a slang term that’s been cr… https://t.co/L8vrbEX7xa 4 hours ago Kamalini Behera RT @business: President Trump called the coronavirus “Kung flu” during a rally in Oklahoma, employing a slang term that’s been criticized a… 8 hours ago mrunderstanding November 3 2020 do not vote for Donald j trump aka the worst President in history why? Because he has the shame she… https://t.co/dhDsevatdv 21 hours ago Stephen Cassidy President Trump called the coronavirus “Kung flu” during a rally in Oklahoma, employing a slang term that’s been cr… https://t.co/C1yI7ZULPm 21 hours ago Barbara Fox Trump criticized for 'tongue-in-cheek' comment about slowing down coronavirus tests “Once again, the president is… https://t.co/YJp1ygOnLx 1 day ago