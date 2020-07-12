Global  
 

Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go?
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 15:24s - Published
Months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed, now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has been hit by rebellion.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot refused to attend the party's meeting called by CM Gehlot this morning and is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Congress on its part has asked Sachin Pilot to air grievances in the party forum and said that their doors are open.

So will the Congress be able to retain Sachin Pilot or will another young promising leader jump the ship?

Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad discusses the issue with national political editor of Hindustan Times Sunetra Choudhury.

Amid political crisis, Income Tax department raids Rajasthan Congress leaders

Political developments in Rajasthan intensified after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot revolted...
DNA - Published

Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu


No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visit

Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's...
DNA - Published


Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News

Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi and remained unresponsive to Congress attempts to pacify him even as chief adversary Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, made it..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot| The number game | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot| The number game | Oneindia News

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress party had the support of 122 MLAs, out of which 107 are its own. This is well past the half-way mark. But, the govt is in crisis after Deputy CM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti [Video]

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed Rahul Gandhi for the crisis in the Rajasthan government. She said that Rahul Gandhi does not let bright young leaders grow in the party due to his insecurity. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published