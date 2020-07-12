Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go?

Months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed, now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has been hit by rebellion.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot refused to attend the party's meeting called by CM Gehlot this morning and is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Congress on its part has asked Sachin Pilot to air grievances in the party forum and said that their doors are open.

So will the Congress be able to retain Sachin Pilot or will another young promising leader jump the ship?

Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad discusses the issue with national political editor of Hindustan Times Sunetra Choudhury.