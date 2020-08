"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,"...

U.S. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York,...

Always Thinking, Questioning, Learning RT @RedNationRising : The left is celebrating the death of President Trump's younger brother, Robert. These people are disgusting. 2 seconds ago

KageyA 🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911 : BREAKING: Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump, has passed away at a NYC Hospital. He was 72. #RIP https://t.c… 2 seconds ago

Elena Truman RT @bennyjohnson : President Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump has passed away after he was hospitalized with an illness. In a statement… 2 seconds ago

Caleb Stewart Media RT @cnnbrk : Robert Trump, 72, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, died Saturday at a New York hospital, the White House announce… 2 seconds ago

Readyplayer2? RT @pittgriffin : This just in: Trump's younger brother Robert dies. In other news: Over 1,000 American died from COVID today. Meanwhile:… 2 seconds ago

Mine the craft RT @farhip : Breaking: White House announces death of Robert Trump, president’s younger brother, whom president visited on Friday: https://t… 2 seconds ago