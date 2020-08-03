Court blocks release of Trump's tax returns to DA

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:52s - Published 3 minutes ago

[NFA] A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted President Donald Trump's request to delay Manhattan 's district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices.

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted President Donald Trump's request to delay Manhattan's district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices.

The ruling by a federal appeals court in New York was a temporary win for the president in his yearlong quest to block District Attorney Class="kln">Cyrus Vance from enforcing a grand jury subpoena for eight years of personal and corporate returns.

The district attorney had wanted access to the returns even during Trump's appeal, but Tuesday's order shut that plot line down - for now.

Trump has been challenging an Aug.

20th decision by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to let Vance obtain the returns from the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA.

Vance began his probe after news that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 dollars to keep quiet before the 2016 election about claimed sexual encounters with Trump, which the president has denied.

In July, the Supreme Court refused to block the subpoena, rejecting Trump's claim of absolute immunity from criminal probes while in the White House, but said Trump could raise other objections.

Following the Supreme Court decision, Trump claimed that the subpoena from Vance, a Democrat, was "wildly overbroad" and issued in bad faith.

Vance has complained that dragging out the litigation has effectively given the Republican president who is seeking re-election on Nov.

3.

The immunity he wanted.