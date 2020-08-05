Kangana Ranaut meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai

Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable crowd waiting for a glimpse of the actor. She was recently accorded Y-plus category security by the Central government. Some protestors also gathered outside her house and shouted slogans depicting Kangana as anti-Maratha. Just days earlier, demolition work was carried out at her office after the Mumbai civic body, BMC, alleged illegal construction there. Kangana's face-off with the Maharashtra government began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana questioned Mumbai police's action in the case, and also claimed that she was more scared of the cops than the 'movie mafia goons'. After the Shiv Sena, part of the ruling alliance in the state, criticised her statement, she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, further intensifying the battle. Watch the full video for more.
Bhagat Singh Koshyari took oath as the Governor of Goa. The Maharashtra Governor was given the additional charge on Wednesday. Koshyari took oath in the presence of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who will take charge as Governor of Meghalaya. Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language. Watch the full video for more details.
Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, reiterated his message for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the latter should resign if cannot run the state government. Madan Sharma said, "I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra." Earlier RLP Chief Ramdas Athawale met ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma at his residence.
Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.
Beautiful Rangolis were made outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the grand ceremony of Bhoomi Pujan.
The ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’ held a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday against Centre’s decision to conduct JEE, NEET amid Covid-19 pandemic. Police stopped the protesters, who were moving towards Raj Bhavan. The police lathi-charged the activists who were protesting. The National Testing Agency had announced that NEET will be held this year on September 13. Meanwhile, preparations for conducting the entrance exams began in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. An exam centre in Ranchi took precautionary measures ahead of the JEE Main. The exam centre followed Covid-19 guidelines. JEE main is scheduled between 1-6 September this year.
Have written letter to National Commission for Women to take action in connection with foul language used against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and demolition of her office in Mumbai, said Chairperson..