|
|
|
Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig Become Besties On Set Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig Become Besties On Set Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith has a behinds the scene look at the new movie.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 also features Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and...
Bollywood Life - Published
|
During a virtual global press conference ahead of the Christmas release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’,...
Hindu - Published
|
Hollywood star Gal Gadot said the team of Wonder Woman 1984 wanted to "raise the bar" with the...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene
Here's the "Opening Scene" of the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright,..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:25Published
|
|
|