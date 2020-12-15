Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig Become Besties On Set Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig Become Besties On Set Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig Become Besties On Set Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith has a behinds the scene look at the new movie.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984: Is Pedro Pascal's character inspired by Donald Trump in Gal Gadot starrer? The actor reacts

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 also features Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and...
Bollywood Life - Published

Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and the cast of ‘WW84’ get real about ‘the Patty Jenkins experience’

During a virtual global press conference ahead of the Christmas release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’,...
Hindu - Published

Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984: Hardest movie I ever shot

Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984: Hardest movie I ever shot Hollywood star Gal Gadot said the team of Wonder Woman 1984 wanted to "raise the bar" with the...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene

Here's the "Opening Scene" of the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:25Published
Chris Pine in negotiations for new movie Dungeons and Dragons [Video]

Chris Pine in negotiations for new movie Dungeons and Dragons

Chris Pine is in negotiations to star in Paramount and eOne’s new movie Dungeons and Dragons, a film adaptation of the popular fantasy roleplaying game.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Mall rescue [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Mall rescue

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Mall rescue - starring Gal Gadot

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:45Published