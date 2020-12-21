Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?

How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?

Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600.

Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been announced.

Business Insider reports the bill still must be signed by both houses of Congress and the president.

How long will $600 last?

The payment would last longer for renters.

One average, almost 11 days.

For the average homeowner in the US, the payment would last between six and seven days.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

EUR/USD retreats as US Congress reaches a new stimulus deal

EUR/USD retreats as US Congress reaches a new stimulus deal The EUR/USD price declined in early trading as traders reacted to the progress in Washington about a...
Invezz - Published

Wall Street to start lower as jitters over new COVID strain offsets news of stimulus deal

US investors are preparing to get their tin hats on as pandemic panic spreads across the globe. The...
Proactive Investors - Published

Palladium price remains in a buy zone as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Palladium price remains in a buy zone as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package Palladium’s price has advanced from $2995 above $2390 last trading week, and the current price...
Invezz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments [Video]

Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments

Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:43Published
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears [Video]

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
U.S. weekly jobless claims surge [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published