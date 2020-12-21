Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 8 minutes ago

How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?

Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600.

Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been announced.

Business Insider reports the bill still must be signed by both houses of Congress and the president.

How long will $600 last?

The payment would last longer for renters.

One average, almost 11 days.

For the average homeowner in the US, the payment would last between six and seven days.