Outrage at Trump grows after protest mob

U.S. politicians and corporations were appalled at the actions of President Donald Trump, whose Twitter account was suspended for two days for violating platform rules on violence and spreading misinformation.

After mobs of pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, outrage against the U.S. president grew from both lawmakers and big name American companies on Wednesday.

Republican House lawmaker and daughter to a former Vice President, Liz Cheney tweeted, "There is no question that the president formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob.

He lit the flame." In a statement, former Republican President, George W.

Bush called the events in the U.S. Capitol an "insurrection" and blamed political leaders for undermining democracy since the November election.

Twitter suspended President Trump's Twitter account for 12 hours on Wednesday and warned he could be permanently kicked off for violations of the platform's rules.

Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar said she was drawing up articles of impeachment after Trump's urging to fight his election loss.

Even though there are just two weeks left before Trump leaves office, Omar tweeted, "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath." Meanwhile the head of a major business group that represents thousands of companies, from Pfizer to Exxon Mobil, urged top U.S. officials to consider removing Trump from office.

National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons said Trump "incited violence in an attempt to retain power" and that "Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."