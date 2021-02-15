Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 7th consecutive day, Congress holds protest in Odisha

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the country, for the seventh day on February 15.

Petrol price stood at Rs 88.99/litre (increase by Rs 0.26), while Diesel price are at Rs 79.35/litre (increase by Rs 0.29) in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Congress workers observed a six-hour-long statewide bandh and staged 'rail roko' agitation in protest against the rise in fuel prices today.

Today, the petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar are at Rs 89.69 per litre and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively.