Watch: PM Modi gets Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as India widens vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi.

PM Mod also appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister, as per sources.

“Took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19,” PM Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

“I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine.

Together, let us make India Covid-19 free!” he said.

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

Watch the full video for more.