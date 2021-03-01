Vaccine Maitri: 'Made in India' COVID vaccines arrive in Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

India provided COVID-19 vaccines to Saint Lucia on March 01.

'Made in India' vaccines was received by the Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia.

India provided 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the island nation Saint Lucia.

The consignment of coronavirus vaccine reached under India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

The 40,000 doses of 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccines also arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It was received by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on March 01.

They received Serum Institute of India (SII)'s Covishield doses today.

Earlier, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.