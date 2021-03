Vigil for Sarah Everard cancelled

A vigil for Sarah Everard in south London has been cancelled due to fears around Covid safety.

Reclaim These Streets had been planning to host a demonstration on Clapham Common near to where the 33-year-old went missing.

Organisers say they are planning to hold a virtual gathering instead.

Report by Thomasl.

