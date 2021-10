Conservative MP Sir David Amess dies after being stabbed

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed several times at a surgery in his Southend West constituency.

A man has been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else, Essex Police said, after Sir David was stabbed in Eastwood Road North in Leigh-on-Sea.

Report by Jonesia.

