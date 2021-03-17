Erdogan Says Saudi Arabia Wants To Buy Drones From Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saudi Arabia is seeking to buy armed drones from Turkey, a move that could mark a rapprochement between the two rival regional powers.
Ties between Ankara and Riyadh have been strained since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Trade...
