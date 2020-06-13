Global  

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised, tests negative for Covid-19
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised due to 'high-grade fever'.

He developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped on Monday night.

Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH).

The health scare came a day after Jain attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the meeting.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home.

He had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat.

Kejriwal had later tested negative for coronavirus.

Delhi has third-highest number of infections in India with over 42,800 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.

