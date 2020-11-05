Georgia vote headed for a recount

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

It looks like the vote in Georgia is headed for a recount, as Joe Biden pulls ahead of President Trump.

This morning former vice president joe biden took the lead in georgia and pennsylvania.

News 12's danielle moss joins us now live in the studio to discuss some of the concerns surrounding the vote count.

That's right emily, former vice president joe biden is ahead by less than 2,000 votes.

But, according to the georgia secretary of state because the margin is too close there will very likely be a recount in georgia.

Brad raffensperger/g eorgia secretary of state-"our office will continue to give unprecedented access.

The voters of georgia deserve transparency."

Election officials say that it could be at least this weekend before we know a final count in georgia.

There are still at least 8 thousand military absentee ballots to be counted.

Officials say that they are already preparing for a possible recount.

Gabriel sterling/georgia voting implementation manager-"when you have a narrow margin, little small things can make a difference.

So, everything will have to be investigated to protect the integrity of the vote.

Our office intends to do that.

When you get a large margin it doesn't matter as much, narrow margin it does.

We are literally looking at a margin that is a size of a large high school."

The georgia secretary of state's office says that the election must be certified before the recount can begin.

They are using a new system to count votes so they are unsure how long it would take to complete a recount.

Election officials in georgia are reminding the public that they are doing their best to count every vote in a bi-partisan way.

Like many american's mayor andy berke is anxious to know the results as well.

Andy berke/chattanoo ga mayor-"in the long run, it is the right thing and the good thing for our country that people are seeing votes being counted and everybody's voice is being represented.

I am looking forward to this process coming to an end soon so this country can get to the next phase."

Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

The state hasn't voted for a democrat president since bill clinton in 1992.

