Ambani bomb scare: Mumbai police commissioner transferred amid political storm

Amid a storm over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, the Maharashtra government transferred the Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17.

This came in the backdrop of a police officer, Sachin Vaze, being blamed by the National Investigation Agency for the entire case.

The NIA said that Vaze had orchestrated the scare to regain his reputation as a cop.

The case had led to considerable political pressure on the state government.

