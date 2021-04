Maharashtra reports 67,160 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

COVID cases are on uphill in the country amid second wave of pandemic.

Hotspot of COVID, Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID infections and 676 deaths on April 24.

Bihar registered 12,359 COVID cases in last 24 hours, taking total active cases in state to 81,960.

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu reported over 14k new COVID cases each.

Gujarat recorded 14,097 and Tamil Nadu reported 14,842 new cases.

Karnataka registered 29438 new COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths on April 24.