Coromandel Express Accident: Trail derails in Odisha’s Balasore, over 150 injured | Oneindia News

Many passengers are feared dead, while more than 180 injured after several coaches were derailed in a major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2.

Two coaches of Yeshwantpur-Howrah express derailed and subsequently collided with the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express.

Following this, coaches of the Coromandel Express capsized, trapping passengers underneath, officials said.

The accident happened around 7.20pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

