Palestinians’ Cheers And Jeers At The Olympics – OpEd

Palestinians’ Cheers And Jeers At The Olympics – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

When the Palestinian Olympic team of five athletes — wearing traditional attire and carrying the Palestinian flag — entered Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony last month, I was overcome with pride and nostalgia.

I grew up watching the Olympics. All of us did. The month-long international sports event was...

Full Article