Palestinians’ Cheers And Jeers At The Olympics – OpEd

When the Palestinian Olympic team of five athletes — wearing traditional attire and carrying the Palestinian flag — entered Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony last month, I was overcome with pride and nostalgia.
