US Congress reconvenes for counting of electoral votes after Capitol siege

After violent demonstrations by outgoing US President Donald Trump's supporters at US Capitol in Washington DC briefly halted the certification process of President-elect Joe Bien, the Congress reconvened in both House of Representatives and Senate to resume the counting of electoral votes.

Democrat Senator from New Hampshire, Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen, said, "For the sake of our great country and America's standing in the world, I ask my colleagues to fully endorse the result of free and fair election.

We should be venerating peaceful transfer of power." Condemning the mob violence, Minority Leader in House of Representatives and Republican Kevin McCarthy said, "We are all Americans first, we should also think for a moment what we put on social media.

What we convey to one another just because you have an opinion different than mine.

We should all stand together in condemning the mob."